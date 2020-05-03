When any woman begins to put on makeup, she wants to achieve a professional result to look natural and beautiful. However, to achieve these results it is necessary to know some tricks, which with practice and time will be easier to apply.

May 02, 20207: 55 p.m.

In order to achieve a perfect makeup, it is necessary to carry out certain steps to achieve a natural and incredibly beautiful finish, so to achieve this charming finish, we recommend that you carry out the following steps:

Steps to create a perfect makeup

1.- Apply moisturizing creams on your face

Start giving your face a new image of freshness and naturalness, do it with the help of moisturizers whether they are made by you or not. This step is extremely important when you are applying makeup.

2.- Apply the base evenly

Once your face is fully hydrated, then proceed to apply the liquid or powder base to the entire area of ​​your face, remember that it should be similar to your hue. In the same way, try to use a little concealer to hide your small defects.

3.- Make up your eyes the right way

Start by applying a little primer to your eyes, this will help you maintain shading for much longer, likewise we recommend using a small amount of shadows on each eyelid, so you can achieve a beautiful finish.

4.- Final finish of eye makeup

To achieve a luminous makeup on the eyes, you must start by applying bright powders on each eyelid. Then apply very firmly and gently a little nude color shadow, then outline your eyes and you will be perfect.

5.- Make up your lips in the right way

To complete these fabulous makeup tips, apply a very faint pink lipstick with a little lip gloss, so that it looks perfect, start outlining your lips with a pencil of a similar hue. Done, that’s all!

