You can look beautiful without spending a lot of money, take a look at these spectacular tricks with aluminum foil.You will love it!

April 27, 2020 10:22 p.m.

Aluminum foil is very common in all kitchens, since it has endless uses. But what very few people know are the benefits it offers for feminine aesthetics, so we invite you to learn some beauty tips with this paper.

Aluminum foil beauty treatment

Relaxing: Aluminum foil serves to relax the muscles of the face Did you know? To do this, you only have to cut small strips and take them to the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes. Then place them on the face and ready let it act for 5 minutes. This will make your face muscles relax and deflate.

Polish remover: The aluminum foil can be used to remove the most difficult enamels, you only have to apply acetone on a cotton ball and place it on the nail, then you must cover the entire area with aluminum foil for 5 minutes.

Hair curler: To curl your hair the only thing you need are strips of aluminum foil and a dryer, the first thing you should do is wrap small strands of hair with the strips of aluminum foil, then apply a little heat to the hair, then let the hair rest for 30 minutes, and remove the foil strips, you will see how your hair will be curly and beautiful.

Perfect smile: You can achieve an enviable smile using these ingredients and implements: aluminum foil, baking soda, toothpaste and salt. Proceed to mix all the ingredients to form a homogeneous paste, then apply it to your teeth, then wrap your teeth with aluminum foil and let it act for 20 minutes, and ready your teeth will be whiter than ever.