Amazing fan art of Jonathan Majors as Kang the conqueror

New fan art shows what Kang the Conqueror could look like in the Loki series

Now that two episodes of Loki’s solo series have been broadcast, of course, the fan theories and speculations of who we could see in the series have already begun. Considering their weekly premiere format and passionate fan base, the Marvel series on Disney + seem to have had an unparalleled ability to inspire theories and discussions of their fans.

With each episode of WandaVision, fans managed to come up with increasingly savage theories about how Mephisto would reveal himself as the true villain of the series, but sadly, he never was. Now, the same is happening with Loki. With last week’s reveal that the variant is Lady Loki (although here we already know who she really is). Given Loki’s alternate timelines, theories are also emerging that the multiverse villain, Kang the Conqueror, could be featured in the series prior to his appearance in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Jonathan Majors has denied that he will appear in Loki, but this doesn’t exactly debunk the theory due to Marvel Studios’ extremely strict nondisclosure agreements that its actors must sign. Therefore, the expectation for Kang’s possible appearance will remain high. Meanwhile, Instagram user Venomhology has some impressive fan art imagining what the Kang of Majors might look like in Lok.i. You can see it below:

The illustration is in line with how the Guardians of Time have been depicted in Loki. Although the series has not provided a concrete explanation, the Time Keepers appear to be immortal and sacred beings who dictate the proper flow of time. Kang could be a Time Keeper or they could be secretly working for them. Given the incredibly enigmatic role that timekeepers play, literally anything is possible.

Considering that Judge Ravonna Renslayer plays a central role in Loki, it is increasingly likely that Kang will appear. In the comics, Ravonna and Kang are intrinsically linked to each other as a romantic couple, and it seems a bit strange to introduce one and not the other. However, Kang has been confirmed for the next Ant-Man movie, which will likely serve as his introduction to the MCU. It remains to be seen if any of these theories will come true.