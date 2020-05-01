The wearables segment has grown a lot in recent years. Now it is most common to find a watch or smart band on the wrist of many people, but some may look for more than just a device. By this we mean that there are devices that are very simple at the design level and users want a plus of design to show it off.

This section is where the Amazfit firm has put more emphasis with the presentation of its new gadget Amazfit X.

This is the new sports band with curved glass

Amazfit is one of the brands of technological equipment that has recently entered the market. Its segment is focused on wearables, or all those smart accessories that are linked to your smartphone, as is the case with smartwatches. And it is that you know this for a while and have shown that you can have one without spending a pasture like the Amazfit GTS. There are something for everyone, but the company plans to level up in another area.

It turns out that in the segment of sports bands we see that they are all very simple and that is why they are so cheap in some cases (see the Mi Band). But in the Chinese firm they want to contribute some design to innovate in the market and it seems that they want to achieve it with the Amazfit X. This sports bracelet is a fitness tracker, or in other words, it will keep track of the sport you do.

The band has a wide cast of nine sports you can select so that your experience is better with the phone. It also has functions that are already carried by brand devices such as heart rate and stress monitor, blood oxygen measurement, sedentary reminder and the most well-known sleep monitoring. It will also have a battery of 200 mAh lasting up to 7 days of use and it is submersible.

But what makes this band special is its design. It turns out that the Chinese firm has found a way to use a 2.07-inch curved OLED panel which is also tactile when using it. This is undoubtedly its most outstanding feature, although its price is also.

A crowdfunding project

The Amazfit X It is not a band that you will find in stores at least for now. And it is that the firm has opened the project for its patronage on the Indiegogo page for the modest price of 300 euros to change, although it is with an initial descent that reduces its cost almost in half.