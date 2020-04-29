         Amazfit X, Huami’s most risky watch, can now be purchased

We had been waiting for several months for the sale of the most risky watch (or activity bracelet) of Huami, the brand famous for manufacturing the Xiaomi Mi Band, and the date has been met: you can now buy the Huawei Amazfit X on Indiegogo. It is part of a crowdfunding campaign, but its manufacture is assured: with just one day running they have already raised more than 1,300% of what the brand needed to produce the device.

Back in 2014, at a Mobile Congress of the same year, Samsung presented an activity bracelet with a curved AMOLED screen that surprised everyone present: the Samsung Gear Fit. This device has evolved while maintaining the identity sign, a screen that adapts to the curvature of the wrist. And without too much competition since, with the exception of Huami, there were not many manufacturers willing to imitate the design. And we say Huami because the brand has already put on sale its activity watch / bracelet with curved screen: the Huami Amazfit X. Do you like its impressive appearance? Well, run to make a contribution, because they are flying.

Huami Amazfit X: curved screen without buttons

The brand has decided to promote its watch with a futuristic aura even though its design is quite similar to Samsung’s Gear Fit. And it is no coincidence: the curved screen of the Amazfit X takes special prominence since it adapts to the natural curvature of the wrist. Even the rubber strap, and the hook system, are quite similar to those used by Samsung. And another detail where the inspiration is noticeable: the interface, icons, way of moving and even the dials or ‘watchfaces’ are quite similar to Tizen.

Leaving aside the inevitable similarities, the Huami Amazfit X is an activity bracelet powered by a curved watch that offers everything usual in this type of device. Watch, phone notifications, sports record, get constant blood pulse and also has a blood oxygen saturation reading (SpO2). It does not neglect the position capture since it includes GPS and GLONASS, a component that enables the practice of the exercise, saving the route for later viewing. Including swimming: the Huami Amazfit X is waterproof as it holds up to 5 ATM pressure.

Below you have all the characteristics of the Huami Amazfit X watch:

Huami Amazfit X

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

22.6mm x 13.6mm (dial)

39 grams

SCREEN

2.07-inch curved AMOLED (206 x 460 pixel resolution)

400 nit brightness

DRUMS

200 mAh minimum

Duration of up to 7 days

POGO Magnetic Pin Charger

SENSORS

Accelerometer and 6-axis gyroscope

Heart rate and blood oxygen reader

Ambient light sensor

Digital microphone

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0 BLE

GPS and GLONASS

EXERCISE

9 sport modes (includes swimming)

Record of steps, calories consumed and activity

Sleep log

Sedentary reminders

OTHERS

Linear vibration motor

Pressure sensitive side (without buttons)

Phone notifications

Compatible with Android and iOS

PRICE

From 138 euros

The Huami Amazfit X is already available for purchase, but will not start shipping until August 2020. You can buy it on the page that Huami has opened on Indiegogo: the minimum price for one of the watches is 138 euros (outside the crowdfunding campaign the Amazfit X will sell for 304 euros). Shipping is free and global. And, as is often the case in these campaigns, there is no 100% guarantee that the watch will finally ship.

