Today we bring you a real bargain that has little time to expire, so make the most of the time, because You have this Amazfit Verge Lite on Amazon at a brutal price, which is why we recommend you buy fully if you want to start in the world of smartwatches with the right foot.

And, despite the fact that this Amazfit Verge Lite is not the best of Amazfit watches, it is one of the most balanced, and it is a good mix between battery, design, ergonomics and functionality, so let’s take a look!

Get the Amazfit Verge Lite reduced to less than 70 euros

This Amazfit Verge Lite is a smartwatch, and It has the functions that practically all smartwatches have, such as step measurement, sport modes, heart rate sensor or sleep quality measurement. And these are characteristics that many people come to luxury to keep track, to a certain extent, of the health we have.

On the other hand, you will be able to receive notifications from your mobile phone – not all, only from the applications you choose – on your smartwatch, and this is one of the great reasons why we think it is worth it, since you can avoid taking the phone out many times throughout the day, with the consequent battery savings that this implies, and the peace of mind that comes from knowing that it is not an important message, and that you do not have to take out your smartphone.

In addition, you can personalize the smartwatch, much more, since you can download personalized watchfaces and apply them to the terminal from the Amazfit application, which is the nerve center from which you can manage everything related to the Amazfit Verge Lite, that, as we have told you, right now it is reduced to less than 70 euros, which is a good price for this device that is one year old, and that went on sale for around 40 euros more.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

