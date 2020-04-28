Amazfit is one of the Xiaomi sub-brands, and the specialty of this is wearables, in fact, surely you have heard something about it, since its models they have the virtue of being very good value for money, following in the wake of Xiaomi. And there is no better test than the Amazfit GTS we reviewed not too long ago.

But today we are not going to talk about this smartwwatch, but we are going to talk about the Amazit off-road smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex, which is currently on sale on Aliexpress Plaza, and that it has been left at a most attractive price. And the fact that both the shipping and the guarantee are in Spain, will make you not have to wait weeks until I get you home.

The Amazfit T-Rex, discounted 50 euros on Aliexpress

The Amazfit T-Rex is the first smartwatch from the company that can claim the label of being ultra-resistant, and this is a great advantage for many users who can put at risk the watch that is on their wrist every day, or even for the people that, You just don’t want to risk having a normal product, just in case.

It is a device with a resistant design, which has 12 military certifications and is capable of endure extreme temperatures, between 70ºC and -40ºC, temperatures more extreme than anyone could bear. The screen of the same is circular, with a size of 1.3 inches and AMOLED technology, which allows you to configure an Always On Display with a minimum battery consumption, to be able to see at all times what time it is without the need to turn on the screen.

The battery is capable of lasting around 20 days, although the company clarifies that this autonomy can last up to 66 days in basic use, without connecting it to the mobile’s Bluetooth and with the Always On Display deactivated.

But the truth is that there are good reasons to connect this watch to the mobile, since it is capable of transmitting the notifications we receive on our device, as well as the calls they make to us, being able to answer or hang up from the watch itself. And in addition to this, We also have the option of measuring sports activity to keep track of the exercise we do. And if you are a person who likes to play sports, this is a must.

Finally, it should be noted that it is a device that resists up to 50 meters deep underwater and also has a heart rate sensor that even you can program it to work automatically, or you can activate it whenever you want. Among other things, you can also set alarms, set sedentary alerts and even control multimedia playback on your smartphone.

