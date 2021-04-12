Amazfit Smart Watches: these are the best you can buy | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazfit watches They are the perfect companions for those looking for a modern watch and also measure elements such as your steps or calories burned during the day. Proof of this is how they are expanding and the good reception they have worldwide.

Although we call them smartwatch, they are actually closer to activity wristbands, such as the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. And despite all the models that Amazfit offers, the applications are very limited, although undoubtedly very useful.

In no time Amazfti has shown that there is life beyond its alliance with Xiaomi and its brand has become famous among casual athletes on its own merits. Especially among people who are looking for a digital clock that alerts them to how much they move.

You may be thinking to buy an Amazfit watch since they are very cheap And, for the vast majority, their options are more than enough. They show mobile notifications, many models have sleep tracking and all are compatible with both Android phones and iPhones.

These are some of the best Amazfit watches you can find on the market. All at a good price and even some offer that makes them truly irresistible.

Amazfit GTS 2

This smartwatch incorporates important improvements, such as the integration of Alexa and the real-time measurement of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

After the success of Amazfit GTS comes the second generation of an improved watch with Amazfit GTS 2. It remains an inexpensive watch that has a recognized design and offers basic health and sports functions that everyone should look for in one of these products. It is also cheap, it costs less than 145 euros in stores like Amazon.

With a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen, a fully customizable main screen, a water resistance of up to 50 meters with which you can swim, 12 sports modes, GPS, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level or tracking the dream, it is one of the easiest choices in the Amazfit catalog.

The square display with rounded edges is very well integrated. Its main screen displays 7 widgets that you can customize with up to 17 clock functions.

It maintains the functions with mini applications such as calendar, weather information, heart rate and others. You can change it between dozens of other designs that Amazfit is adding little by little from the mobile control app.

The battery lasts up to 7 days in daily use mode, that is, with the active heart rate monitor, sleep control, notifications, active Bluetooth, exercise 3 times a week for half an hour.

Amazfit GTS 2e

With little separation time between launch and launch, Amazfit GTS 2e It is a slightly different option than the previous GTS 2. It is an improved version of the previous watch that is specially designed for the fitness faithful and costs less than 120 euros on Amazon.

Although the design is practically identical, it has other colors and a 2.5D shaped glass design. It has the same 1.65-inch AMOLED screen and the same battery, but where the GTS 2 reaches 7 days of “normal” use, this GTS 2e has battery up to 14 days with normal use.

It also detects up to 90 sports activity modes and has a blood oxygen level sensor, heart rate sensor and where something is missing is that it does not incorporate WiFi, but it does include Bluetooth to communicate with the mobile.

If you are wondering what this mobile is like in reality, you cannot skip the complete Amazfit GTS 2e analysis that we have published on ComputerHoy.com.

Amazfit GTR 2

This smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor and stress control, in addition to a stylish design and 14 days of battery life.

If you are one of the people who prefer smart watches with a traditional design, then the Amazfit GTR 2 It is the watch that best suits your style. In addition, it is available in two sizes. It is a watch with a modern design, with a good screen and now you can find it for just 143 euros on Amazon.

This new version features a bezel-less 3D curved design and a nearly borderless display. It is elegant and at the same time sporty and to which they have added an always visible screen.

Amazfit GTR 2 is an elegant and fully customizable watch for its screens and straps. Has a 1.39-inch bright AMOLED display to view in direct sunlight, a long battery life of up to 14 days, 12 sport tracking modes and is waterproof to 50 meters.

It has 24/7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation. Controlling the quality of sleep and high levels of stress are two functions that will surely help you sleep better.

Other smart functions that this Amazfit GTR 2 includes are the display of notifications, call reminders, alarms, calendar event reminders, stopwatch, compass, weather forecast among other mini applications.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro

Ultra resistant sports watch with military certification, capable of withstanding extreme conditions. It has GPS and SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, it has 100 sports modes and its battery lasts 18 days.

Do you like watches with an almost military design that can withstand anything? Then you will love this Amazfit T-Rex Pro, one of the latest versions of Amazfit smartwatches and characterized by being very hard. A military smartwatch at a very interesting price, less than 170 euros.

It has 15 military certificates of durability with extreme temperatures, from 70ºC to -40ºC. You can swim and dive with this watch as it resists 10 atmospheres to water, that is, you can reach up to 100 meters deep with a limited time. In addition, its rugged design allows it to absorb shocks.

It has an autonomy of up to 18 days for normal use as well as sensors that measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation.

Obviously this is one of those watches to use outdoors, that’s why it includes GPS, tracking of 100 sports, among which are outdoor sports of all kinds. It also has a weather station, sunrise and sunset monitor, moon phase screen, compass or altimeter.

Amazfit Verge

Watch with heart monitoring system, sleep tracking and compatible with 12 different sports. It receives notifications and has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen visible in direct sunlight.

A cheap and very versatile watch is this Amazfit Verge. It has a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and the feature to receive or make calls directly using the built-in speaker and microphone.

With Amazfit Verge, the traditional technical characteristics of a watch of this type are maintained, such as the heart rate monitor and sports monitoring. You will also receive notifications from your applications.

Includes GPS to keep track of where you are going while doing outdoor sports such as running, hiking, walking, mountaineering, tennis, skiing, soccer, or cycling outdoors.

It has an autonomy of up to 5 days of normal use although it can be stretched up to a week reducing its use.

Amazfit Stratos 3

This sports smartwatch measures 19 different sports, has a heart rate sensor and is completely waterproof up to five meters deep.

Amazfit Stratos 3 It is the watch for athletes who are looking for a watch with a traditional design and that maintains the functions they are looking for, such as an activity monitor with heart rate, GPS and a good screen that can be seen in any condition.

This ceramic bezel watch has a 1.34-inch screen, a 5-day battery or up to 35 hours if you use GPS and frequency monitoring. It is resistant to dives of 50 meters deep and has GPS.

Amazfit Stratos 3 iIt includes a 70-hour battery with GPS and 10 sports activity tracking modes.

Amazfit Nexo

This Amazfit and Xiaomi watch has GPS, LTE connectivity with eSIM and an AMOLED screen, in addition to measuring data from up to twelve different sports activities.

Amazfit Nexo It is the watch that fulfills the mission of being the watch with 4G connectivity with which you can make calls or answer messages.

This Amazfit Nexo 4G watch has a 1.39-inch 2.5D AMOLED screen and a much more robust and hard ceramic structure. Includes a BioTracker optical sensor to track heart rate.

It supports 10 traditional sports and has one of the best Amazfit interface designs, especially taken care of for this watch. It also has mobile notifications, sleep control, storage for music (512 MB) and reminders to get up.

In Spain for now it is only compatible with Movistar and Vodafone eSIM cards. You have it available on Amazon for 155 euros with free shipping.

Amazfit Bip S

This smartwatch with a transreflective screen offers up to a month and a half of battery life. In addition, it quantifies more than a dozen sports activities, is waterproof and has a heart rate sensor.

The cheapest watch from Amazfit is this Amazfit Bip S. It is an uncomplicated watch that reminds us a lot of the mythical Pebble.

Its great advantage is a screen that can be seen without problem in direct sunlight and a battery that allows you to use it for 40 days, as we have seen in our analysis.

Despite its small size and price, this Amazfit Bip S includes GPS for those who do sports outdoors. It is compatible with sports such as outdoor running, cycling, hiking or indoor treadmill running.

It is waterproof, has a compass and in addition to saving your daily steps, having a heart rate monitor will also warn you to get up and walk for a few minutes every hour. All for less than 50 euros on Amazon.

