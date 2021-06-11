Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the perfect watch to get in shape and only costs 74.90 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are thinking of getting in shape and need a cheap smartwatch, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is the perfect candidate. It offers you more than 70 sports modes, has SpO2 level measurement and its battery lasts up to 14 days. And all for only € 74.90.

Amazfit smartwatches are among the best sellers. The secret of the smartwatches manufactured by Huami is that they offer good performance at a very reasonable price, which is why many users choose them.

If you want to get in shape and you are looking for a cheap watch capable of keeping up with you. the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a highly recommended alternative. In Amazon it only costs 74.90 euros, a price of the cheapest for everything that this device offers.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini It is a smart watch with a simple and attractive design that is quite reminiscent of the Apple Watch. The models that are on sale are those with the pink bracelet and the rose gold finish, and the green bracelet with the silver finish.

With AMOLED panel, SpO2 and a battery life of practically two weeks, the mini version of the GTS 2 has little to envy the competition, especially for the price it has.

It stands out for being a smartwatch with a very compact and light size, ideal to carry it comfortably and not bother you when doing sports. Offers you more than 70 sports modes so you can monitor countless activities, and how is equipped with GPS measurements for outdoor activities such as running or cycling are very accurate. Also has 5 ATM water resistance so you can use it for water sports.

Another interesting detail is that, apart from the conventional sensors to record the heart rate or the quality of sleep, it also has SpO2 measurement to measure blood oxygen saturation and offers you a stress level monitor.

It includes cool features to make your life easier. In addition to the controls for the music, it also has a control of your mobile’s camera via bluetooth so that you can take better selfies and group photos. And since it has Alexa integrated, you can carry out various actions using voice commands.

