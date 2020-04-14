Amaury Vergara, president of the striped goats of Guadalajara, He affirmed in an interview with the television channel TUDN that Carlos Vela is considered to reinforce the team Guadalajara in the future if the conditions of the two parties coincide.

Carlos candle, current player of LA FC set the record for most goals scored in a Major League Soccer season in 2019 (MLS) with 34 goals for which he was awarded the Landon Donovan MVP award, that is, the most valuable player of the campaign.

Vela was part of the 2005 U-17 world champion national team in Peru and at that time he belonged to the chivas of Guadalajara but due to his outstanding performance in said tournament, the London team Arsenal, led by Arsène Wenger, hired him and for this reason, he never debuted in chivas or in the Mexican first division.

The President of Chivas I declare that “It would be incredible if a player of the quality of Vela played in Chivas”, adding that “any talented Mexican player with a successful career should always be and is considered by Chivas.”

Vergara said he would like to see any player who was once part of the institution come back and close his career there.. “We have already talked with some figures who have gone through chivas and who perhaps did not have the farewell that we as fans would have liked and the idea is to change it,” he said.

However, the also CEO of Omnilife Group He explained that for the conditions to exist and it has to see what they consist of, “The circumstances will have to be seen at the time, what they will consist of and what they would represent as an investment for the club but if you want but of course“

The player born in Cancun in 1989 participated in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup where he played three games and had a goal where the Mexican team was champion and also participated in two editions of the FIFA World Cup: in South Africa 2010 where he disputed two commitments and in Russia 2018 where he played four games and scored a goal.

For the idea of ​​the retreat for Vela, Vergara stated that “The idea is to change the way we fire our players from the fields and of course, that great players come to close their career in Chivas is a fantastic opportunity”.

Amaury Vergara referred to Carlos Vela as “a boy with great talent he has an important part of it because here he was formed and this is where his career began ”since he was in the lower categories of the Jalisco club.

Vela’s professional career had its highest peak when he was a member of the Basque club Real Sociedad where he became a benchmark and maintained consistency within the starting team and played most of the team’s games.

During this period that lasted seven seasons played 250 official matches where he scored 73 goals and scored 45 passes for goal; his best individual campaign in terms of numbers was 2013-2014 in which he had 16 goals and 12 assists and He was considered the best player in La Liga only behind the figures Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. This season coincides with the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil in which he rejected the offer to play with the Mexican representative led by Miguel “Piojo” Herrera.

A season before, Vela and his Real Sociedad team managed to finish qualifying in fourth place, which allowed them to participate in the qualifying round for the group stage of the Champions League.However, the txuri-urdines could not with the German team Bayern Leverkusen.

The Mexican’s time in the MLS has been outstanding since in 64 league games he has achieved 52 goals and he received the Golden Boot for the top scorer of the year in 2019 in addition to providing 15 assists in the last tournament in which his team was in the semifinals after losing by a global score to 3-1 against the Seattle Sounders in the final of the western conference .