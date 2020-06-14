The National Carnival Board was sworn in to support the government project of Luis Abinader, through the art and culture direction of the presidential cabinet.

Amaury Sánchez, coordinator of Art and Culture of the Presidential Cabinet of Luís Abinador took the Oath to the group that for the purposes was called the Carnival Network with Luis Abinader.

This group represents more than 400 people who are nationally engaged in organizing activities of comparsas.

Before the swearing-in, Amaury Sánchez addressed a few words in which he focused part of the vision that the Luís Abinader government’s Art and Culture management plan contemplates on the theme of carnivals.

He said that the carnivals are a sample of particular popular customs of the represented communities, which shows their manifestation with art.

He invited the carnival representatives to design their proposals for the next carnival, which in a government led by Luis Abinader through the Ministry of Culture proposes to recover the beauty, quality and order of an activity that is a popular expression of the towns and that the local and international public deserve to enjoy.