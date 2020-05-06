Accelerating dialogues and crafting more than one object at a time are some of the user experience enhancements featured in the video.

More than a month has passed since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and since then the exclusive game ofNintendo SwitchIt has been the subject of conversation for many reasons that have made it asocial phenomenon among players. However, if you are one of those who already exceed one hundred hours on their played timer, you will agree with many other members of the community thatthe game is in need of user experience improvementsto make some of the daily activities more bearable.

The YouTube channel Nick Ha has imagined ahypothetical free updatefor the game that includedmajor improvements to its interface. The video presented in the format of theNintendo DirectshowsWhat changes in the manufacturing system would look likelike being able to make more than a single object at the same time, being able to personalize objects at the time of making them and having object manufacturing take materials directly from the warehouse when you are at home.

Other interesting changes that the elaborate video proposes have to do withnew applications that will be integrated to Nookfono, as one ofDodo airlinesthat would allow you to open or close the doors of your island from where you are, or ageneral settings applicationthat allowed to activatevisual guidesUseful to know where objects will be placed, where the shovel will be used or what plants will be watered when using the watering can.

This hobbyist’s proposal also covers the use ofnew shortcuts in the menuwithbuttons that would be used to access objects fasterand an advanced way to interact with the tool wheel. There was also the option ofspeed up some of the more repetitive dialoguesin the everyday life of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Undoubtedly, almost all the improvements proposed by the hobbyist behind this video arechanges that would sit wonderfully on the Nintendo game, a few days ago in 3DJuegos we reviewed some of the things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons lacks. We also remind you that the game continues to give something to talk to a household goods company by opening its interior design consultancy for the game and viral fights between users in Japan.

