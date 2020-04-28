Marc Debarbat, President of the Amateur Football League (LFA), and its Director General Pierre Samsonoff spoke with Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and her teams on Monday afternoon during a conference call, to discuss the decisions of the Executive committee of the FFF on April 16. The federal body ended the season by stopping the amateur championships due to the health crisis, from the National 2 to the district championships, passing through those of leagues, youth and D2 women.

This decision was based on the calculation of a quotient obtained by dividing the number of points acquired by the number of matches played. A calculation that has not only made happy, causing challenges, such as that of the club Les Hauts Lyonnais who was deprived of accession to N2 or the women of St-Etienne deprived of the rise in D1. Two cases that could find results in the coming days before the CNOSF.

The two LFA leaders also wanted to discuss the law that the Ministry of Sports is preparing to empower all sports federations to act in exceptional circumstances, forcing them to make decisions that would not have been expected by their respective regulations. There is no question of preventing appeals since it is a right, but strengthening the legitimacy of the said federations which already have the power of delegation from a legal point of view.

Amateur football positions itself for sport at school

Two other subjects were raised during this meeting which had been requested by the LFA. First, the resumption of school activity, which should be formalized on Tuesday by the Prime Minister. A return which should be done in half-groups. Part of the students in class and the other part could be occupied by a sporting activity. Amateur football has therefore positioned itself to participate, like what the FFF achieves with its districts through departmental advisers throughout the school year to teach football in schools. Obviously, taking into account future health recommendations, for a practice adapted to barrier gestures.

Finally, we discussed the solidarity plan promised by President Noël Le Graët to amateur clubs to deal with the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19. A financial envelope whose amount will be revealed at the end of the week by the president of the federation which, according to our information, should be supplied by the FFF but also by the leagues and the districts. An amount which would be redistributed on a lump sum basis in relation to the number of licensees in the clubs.