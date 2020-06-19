Many have heard the news that Kyrie Irving has raised in a private chat the crazy idea of ​​leaving the NBA to mount an independent league. The order of the rebellion promoted by that of the Brooklyn nets and seconded with enthusiasm for Avery Bradley and many others, is it such that it has reached that point, never seen before? No. A few years ago there was already a star in the league who came up with a similar idea. It was Amar´e Stoudemire during the 2011 lockout and announced it with hype and cymbal, without keeping the discretion that Irving has displayed for the moment.

06/17/2020 03:06

The Lakers player shows his full commitment in trying to block the return of the competition and argues.

Keep reading

The players’ commitment is total in the fight against racism and they seem to be in a position of strength to compel the NBA to take clear positions on a social issue that worries many. As it has transpired, Kyrie’s proposal to set up a parallel and independent league was poured into a chat between his teammates, so it does not seem that it is something really serious, but the mere fact of suggesting it gives an idea of ​​the relevance of the current situation.

06/17/2020 09:06

Keep reading

The most surprising thing is that such a crazy idea is not the first time that it comes to light. So much so, that you just have to go back to NBA Lockout 2011, when the start of the league was postponed two months, to find a predecessor of Kyrie. He was the always controversial Amar´e Stoudemire, who was looking for new business opportunities and always showed his intention to expand business to Europe, something he would end up doing with the purchase of a team in Israel, the Hapoel Jerusalem. « We cannot bear this. We should create an independent league, I am very serious. This blockade can take a long time, » he said in words collected by Hoopshype.

« We want to play in the NBA, but if the conditions don’t exist, they can’t wait for us to resign ourselves to doing nothing. » This phrase was poured out by Stoudemire, but it is perfectly replicable in the atmosphere of frustration that is breathed at the moment among some NBA players. On that occasion, the idea was rejected outright by the entire environment of the league, coming to qualify as « ridiculous » Charles Barkley himself. But What would happen if the NBA does not respond to the demands of the players and the discontent persists?