With Héctor Suárez, not only is one of the greats of comedy, but of acting in Mexico, just like that, Amaranta Ruiz assured.

“He was a complete artist, an actor in every sense of the word. He handled all genres because he still made drama, farce. With him I learned about genre, the timing of comedy. It is a huge loss, but he lived his life fully. He printed his stamp and left a legacy in the history of the performance that will last for generations, ”said the actress in an interview.

Suarez, who suffered from bladder cancer, died at age 81, his family announced in a statement, requesting privacy.

Héctor Suárez with actress Amaranta Ruiz.

Fresh out of the university, Amaranta was the female pillar in Verdá or Fixión and La Cosa, one of the television broadcasts of the 90s that expanded the popularity of Suárez.

The comic skits program was not taken lightly, but Hector, its director, producer and star, sought to create something lasting and for this he became obsessed with creating a great team.

“We lived like two months in his house, in Cocoyoc, the entire cast of La Cosa. We lived together actors, he as director and producer, the staff. It was like a Big Brother. There I learned the value of discipline, very strong, ”said Ruiz.

Suarez, said the actress, said something that served her throughout her career: to succeed in business, she needed to be more than just an attractive and intelligent girl.

In one scene Héctor Suárez shares with his colleagues on set.

“He said to me:‘ Like you there are thousands, but you have to offer something that makes you different. There are many beautiful young women, so the talent has to sculpt you. Get ready, dance, sing, educate yourself, read. ’ It was an unforgettable example. “

The last time he saw Suárez alive was years ago in the United States, on an airplane, he recalled.

“I went down the hall. I hadn’t seen him and he grabbed my arm: ‘Aren’t you going to say hello to me?’ ‘Hello, sir, how are you? “Well, happy to see how you have made a career and that you continue working.” It was a brief encounter, because it stopped the traffic of the passengers. Somehow I felt that approval that I did not stop being a plastic product, a woman who based her career on the physical, “he concluded.