Amara la Negra has a definite position on the racial situation in the United States. Although she does not agree with the vandalism that occurs amid peaceful anti-racism protests, the Dominican artist pointed out that since the times of black leader Martin Luther King to date, African Americans have raised their voices without achieving positive results to stop racism in that country.

“I want to express that at least here in the United States, African American blacks have marched, they have sent letters to the government, songs have been made and everyone who can imagine to bring to light these problems of racism in our community and nothing has happened “, expressed through a video call to the television program” El Show del Mediodía “(Color Vision).

Cities in the United States have spent nine days protesting the murder of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The artist explained that one of the reasons that has caused everything to spin out of control is the frustration, injustice and indifference of society before the abuses against people of color in North America.

Amara La Negra spoke on the show about the situation in Miami in relation to protests against racism.

The dancer and actress said that the protests continue every day and citizens have not stopped raising their voices.

“People go out every day, I thought it would be a single day but it is something daily, they have not stopped protesting, people keep walking with signs and use their voices to denounce what has just happened,” said the young woman.

He also clarified that she has never spoken ill of the Dominican Republic, the country in which she was born, that she is proud to be Dominican and that is the reason why she is using her platform to fight against racism, so that her relatives can have a much better tomorrow.

“Even in my country there is racism as it exists in all parts of the world and there was a situation that misinterpreted it and said that I was speaking badly of the country, but I have never spoken ill of the Dominican Republic, on the contrary I feel proud to be Dominican My family is from Samaná, however, I recognize that there is a lot of discrimination in all parts of the world, so if I don’t make a difference what will be the future for my children and grandchildren, “said the artist based in Miami.

Amara said that she has been involved in her role as an activist since she was 17 years old and has always sided with humanity to denounce any type of injustice committed against human beings.

He also made it clear that his support for the protests is not for sound, but for conviction.