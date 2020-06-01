With more than 500 thousand cases of the new coronavirus, Brazil already has two states with incidence rates of Sars-CoV-2 higher than in all regions of Italy, including Lombardy, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

According to data released on Sunday (31) by the Ministry of Health, Amapá and Amazonas have, respectively, 11,353 and 9,984 cases for every 1 million inhabitants, without taking into account underreporting.

In Italy, according to the Civil Defense, the region with the highest incidence of the new coronavirus is the Aosta Valley, the least populous in the country, with 9,422 cases for every 1 million inhabitants. Lombardy, which leads in absolute number of contagions (88,968), appears in the second position, with 8,843 / 1 million inhab.

Italy’s financial and industrial hub, Lombardy faced collapse of hospitals and lines of bodies in cemeteries and crematoriums during the height of the pandemic, between March and April, and has been registering about 200 new cases per day, after two and a half months of lockdown .

Considering the entire country, Italy has 3,861 cases for every 1 million inhabitants, while Brazil has 2,450 / 1 million inhabitants.

In the last 10 days, however, Brazil totaled 204,762 contagions (974/1 million inhab.), While Italy had 5,013 (83/1 million inhab.) Deaths – Amazonas is the Brazilian state with the highest number of deaths in regarding the size of the population, with 495 deaths per 1 million inhabitants, disregarding underreporting.

The index is still far from that presented by Lombardy, with 1,601 / 1 million inhabitants – the region is the leader in deaths in Italy both in relative terms and in absolute numbers (16,112).

In the last 10 days, however, Brazil recorded 9,267 deaths (44/1 million inhab.), Against 929 in Italy (15/1 million inhab.).

