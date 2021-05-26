Amanda Segel writing ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off, ‘10,000 Ships’

Va Deadline reports that HBO has hired ‘Helstrom’ executive producer Amanda Segel to write one of the future ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs that the channel has in development. Segel has signed up to write the history of ’10 .000 Ships’, prequel focusing on Princess Nymeria and her journey from Essos to Dorne.

The new series refers to the journey made by Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynar, who traveled from Essos to Dorne after being defeated by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. This migration took place around 1,000 years before the events described in the novels ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’. Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, named her direwolf after Nymeria.

The project was announced last March along with two other spin-offs, ‘9 Voyages’ (also known as ‘Sea Snake’) and ‘Flea Bottom’, the first being developed by Bruno Heller and George RR Martin. Regarding ‘Flea Bottom’, at the moment it has no creative team attached, in a story that will be set in the poorest slum of King’s Landing (capital of the Seven Kingdoms), a labyrinth of narrow streets and dark alleys filled tanneries, bars and brothels.

The news comes a month after production officially began on the first ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon’. In addition, HBO is developing an adaptation of George RR Martin’s novel series, Tales of Dunk & Egg, as well as a possible animated series that will go to HBO Max.