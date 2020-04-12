Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas hopes to finally face Paige VanZant when the programming of UFC, which is detained by the coronavirus pandemic, is resumed.

Ribas wants to travel to the private island of Dana White if it happens, and you are interested in completing the fight in that place.

The straw weight was going to face Paige VanZant in UFC Brasilia, but VanZant He left the card after an arm injury. Ribas ended up facing Randa Markos who dominated, and now wants to measure up against the American.

RibasHe has seen action three times in less than 1 year and won every fight. VanZant, On your part, has been out of the octagon for 15 months, and his last fight was in December 2016.

Face Ribas after a long time of inactivity it may be a bad idea, but VanZant He has shown an attitude and a willingness to accept every fight. For this reason, Ribas He thinks he will accept the fight and that it would be a great fight.

“It would be so good”, said Ribas. “She fights as if she doesn’t stop. All the time kicking and hitting, I think it would be an exciting fight between her and me. I hope she says “.

With the postponement of UFC 249 and events stalled indefinitely, the fight is expected to be rescheduled. White is working on a private island where he will fight and will be ready in a month, and Ribas wants to participate in one of those billboards.

Imagine that? It is a mysterious island ”, He said Ribas. “I imagine myself as the Mortal Kombat game but with an arena. I imagine something crazy. So I want to fight. “ The Brazilian concluded.

It remains only to hope that the UFC matchmakers will decide.