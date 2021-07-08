Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba added to UFC 267

Already recovered from COVID-19, Amanda Ribas has already defined her next engagement. The strawweight will face Virna jandiroba at UFC 267.

The match was revealed by Combate.com the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Following a four-game win streak in the Octagon, Amanda was knocked out by Marina Rodriguez on UFC 257. The Brazilian is considered one of the great promises of the strawweight division. His current record is 10-2.

Jandiroba, comes from beating Kanato murata on UFC on ESPN 25. Before that fight, he suffered his second loss in the Octagon, losing a unanimous decision to Mackenzie dern on UFC 256. The former champion of Invicta FC noted for his strong grappling, with 13 wins by way of completion.

UFC 267 It will be held on October 30 in a place to be defined.

