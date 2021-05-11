Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill rescheduled to UFC Fight Night on June 5

After not materializing just hours before the start of UFC Vegas 26, the fight between Amanda Ribas and Angela hill already has a new date. The two will meet at UFC Fight Night on June 5.

The first fight was canceled, after Ribas test positive on a routine test for COVID-19. The new date was confirmed by MMA DNA the afternoon of this Monday.

Ribas, will try to overcome his first defeat in his passage through the Octagon. Amanda comes to be knocked out by Marina Rodriguez on UFC 257. The defeat ended a five-game winning streak. The Brazilian became known for her victories against Paige VanZant, Randa Markos, Mackenzie Dern among other names.

Hill, comes from beating Ashley yoder by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 21. The victory ended with a two-game losing streak. The former champion of Invicta FC, stands out for its strong striking, with 5 wins for KO / TKO.

It is expected that UFC Fight Night June 5 is held in the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.