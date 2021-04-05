Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill in plans for UFC Fight Night on May 8

Amanda ribas will try to get his first victory of the 2021. A match between the Brazilian and Angela Hill is in the pipeline for UFC Fight Night on May 8.

The match was revealed by MMA Fighting the morning of this monday.

Ribas, will try to overcome his first defeat in his passage through the Octagon. Amanda comes to be knocked out by Marina Rodriguez in UFC 257. The defeat ended a five-game winning streak. The Brazilian became known for her victories against Paige VanZant, Randa Markos, Mackenzie Dern among other names.

Hill, comes from beating Ashley yoder by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 21. The victory ended with a two-game losing streak. The former champion of Invicta FC, stands out for its strong striking, with 5 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC Fight Night May 8 will be held in a place to be defined.