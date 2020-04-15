Amanda Ribas

Undefeated in UFC In her three fights, Amanda Ribas is already a promise in the strawweight division. The Brazilian has been showing in every fight that she came to the UFC to stay. Amanda admits interest in fighting for the belt, but he lacks more experience.

“I am ambitious. So I think at the end of the year or the beginning of the next. I need more fighting. I know that. Not only for the ranking, more for me. I need more experience in the UFC, with the fans and maybe at the end of the year, or the beginning of next year ”, said the Brazilian in an interview with MMAJunkie.

At just 26 years old, Ribas shows maturity in the way he deals with his career, from the beginning of his contract with UFC. The straw weight knows that the road is long and accelerating the process can harm it, in case you are wrong.

“I think when we rush things, we get very head-on. I think we need to go step by step to get where we want. Sometimes my father and my trainers say: Calm down. Relax, train. Everything happens at the right time ”he concluded.

The straw weight belt currently belongs to the Chinese Weili Zhang. The Asian is crowned champion after knocking out Jessica Andrade in the fight of UFC Shenzhen in August of last year.

Ribas, has a 9-1 record. In his last fight, he beat Randa Markos by unanimous decision at UFC Brasilia.