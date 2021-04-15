Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña official for UFC 265

For the first time in a year and a half Amanda nunes He returns to 135 pounds for what will be his fourth starting defense in the division.

ESPN reported Thursday afternoon that the Brazilian will face Julianna Pena in the UFC 265. The PPV will be held in August reportedly from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nunes, number one in the women’s pound-for-pound ranking, has just reached twelve wins in a row with a submission in the first round against Megan Anderson.

Nunes’ last three appearances in the Octagon were as a Featherweight, where he also claimed wins against Felicia spencer Y Cris Cyborg.

Peña, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18, went 2-2 over the Octagon since 2017 with a third-round submission against the 40-year-old veteran, Sara mcmann, during the Preliminaries of UFC 257.

The only two defeats inside with the organization of the number six of the Bantamweight rankings were against the former Featherweight champion, Germaine de Randamie, and the current flyweight monarch, Valentina shevchenko.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.