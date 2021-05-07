Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña announced for UFC 265

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 6: in their women’s featherweight championship bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Venezuelan Julianna Peña will be the next challenger to the bantamweight belt of Amanda nunes. The two will meet at UFC 265.

The announcement was made by the organization this Friday morning.

Nunes, is the pound for pound of the MMA feminine. Amanda is the current bantamweight and straw champion of the UFC. The Brazilian is on a 12-win streak. In his last fight, he subjected Megan Anderson on UFC 259. “The lioness” is known for her strong striking, with 13 wins per KO / TKO.

Pain, who became known for being the winner of season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter he has been alternating between wins and losses in his last four fights. She comes from submitting to Sara mcmann on UFC 257. Now, you will receive the opportunity you asked for so much.

UFC 265 It will be held on August 7 in a place to be defined.