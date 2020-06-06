The best female mixed martial artist in history, Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s featherweight title from UFC against the main contender Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 Saturday night, June 6 at the UFC Apex.

Here’s a look at the odds for the pay-per-view main event.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer LIVE

Nunes, who is also the 135-pound champion, has not lost a fight in six years. His current streak of 10 consecutive wins is one of the most impressive races in MMA history, regardless of gender.

It’s been so long since we’ve seen her in real trouble it’s almost impossible to imagine it happening. Further, Nunes dominated Cris Cyborg, the only fighter who has beaten Spencer. Styles make fights, but it’s just another reason to think that Nunes will win.

Unlike gamblers, I see a way that Spencer It can bring out one of the biggest surprises in MMA history. The hit of Spencer does not compare to Nunes by no means, but the challenger is as tough as nails.

Spencer He proved to be able to take the best Cyborg had to offer and even cut the Brazilian demolition machine at the end of the fight. The key to Spencer to win is to take the fight to the later rounds where you can fight and hope to take advantage Nunes gassed.

Not the worst approach, especially considering that we don’t know how the pandemic will have impacted preparedness. Nunes. However, surviving the first rounds will be Spencer.

Nunes vs Spencer prediction

As much as I think that Spencer has a better chance of annoying Nunes From what she’s gaining credit from the gamblers, it’s still too difficult to go against the champion in this matchup.

When Nunes She has had a great surprising advantage, she has destroyed the competition. Spencer It is tough, but nowhere is it so skillful or powerful in stand-up. It is not easy to introduce Nunes on the ground, so if she gets knocked down, I think she’ll be able to stand up, and ultimately her standing advantages will lead to victory.

Nunes He wins by TKO in the third round, but it will be a very tough fight.