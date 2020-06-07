Amanda Nunes retains UFC title and questions her retirement

Amanda Nunes champion in two divisions of the UFC he retained his championship by defeating Felicia Spencer and could pause his career for the rest of 2020.

Nunez came out with his arms raised as he defended his UFC 250 title, earning his tenth consecutive victory in the Octagon on Saturday and with a future that could be put on hold by leg injuries and the upcoming birth of his son.

“I have to see the fight again and just enjoy myself, because I knew that one day in my life, something big was going to happen,” Nunez said after the fight.

Amanda Nunez would leave the UFC the rest of 2020

After the fight, the UFC champion was taken to her room to be evaluated for the injuries she had to her feet and legs after the severe punishment she gave her rival, whom she left with visible injuries to her face.

Nunez said she will need time to recover from her immediate injuries, but her first priority is her daughter’s upcoming birth with her partner and UFC sparring partner, Nina Ansaroff.

“A safe rest,” he said. “I have to see what happens to my legs. I always get hurt with this leg, I don’t know what is happening.

She mentioned that her baby will arrive in three months, so she has to organize a lot of things, her room, so she would take a break right now which would keep her out of the UFC for the rest of the year.

Nunes made history as the first UFC two-division starter to defend her two belts, dominating Felicia Spencer for her eleventh consecutive victory on Saturday in the UFC APEX. “The Lioness” has also successfully defended his bantamweight title five consecutive times. Spencer survived a fierce beating in the subsequent rounds, prompting several UFC fighters to ask for the challenger to throw in the towel.