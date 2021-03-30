Amanda Nunes responds to Cyborg: “If I was in the UFC …”

Amanda Nunes is unrivaled. She showed it again last Saturday in the UFC 259 co-star match. The 32-year-old Brazilian returned after being a mother (her son had her partner) and gave a real recital. In an assault he struck down Megan Anderson and although she is a double champion (rooster and feather) there doesn’t seem to be anyone in any of those categories who can stop it.

Enjoying the moment, Cris Cyborg used social networks, where it is handled very well, to ask for a rematch match. Nunes beat Cyborg in December 2018. The former champion asked for a rematch, but it was not given immediately, which started some problems between her and Dana White that ended with the Brazilian taking the door.

Cyborg is currently a featherweight champion at Bellator, the UFC’s main competitor, despite this, she is one of the fighters who has defended the clash of champions between different promoters. Nunes, faced with this challenge, was very clear. He would have been a joke, but he lost his chance. “If he were in the UFC, I would have no problem giving him a rematch. She came out and it wasn’t my fault“she snapped. Cyborg didn’t stay quiet and replied:”I was never farDespite the cross-talk, after the departure of one of those involved, the rematch seems more than complicated.