Amanda Nunes open to a career in WWE. The fighter said she would like to try something new when she retires from her MMA career.

Amanda Nunes open to a career in WWE

Amanda Nunes has established herself as one of the most poster-minded MMA fighters and she is also the current champion in two different weights, bantamweight and featherweight. The fighter has defeated many of the best rivals in MMA but now it seems that the fighter also does not close the doors to a possible entry into WWE in the future.

In an interview to Sports Illustrated, she was asked if she would like to fight in WWE, after the fighter posted to her Instagram account a video of when she defeated Shayna Baszler in 2015.

The fighter in the interview said she wouldn’t mind having a career in WWE once she hung up her gloves in MMA. Amanda Nunes also commented that she would like to try something new and why not try professional wrestling and enter WWE.

Regarding the video with Shayna Baszler that was uploaded on her Instagram, the fighter was asked if this was any message she sent to Shayna who is now a recognized WWE athlete, and Nunes replied that there was nothing else to post that video but just wanted to remember that moment from when he beat Baszler 5 years ago.

