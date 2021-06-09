Amanda Nunes jokes with challenge to Kim Kardashian, Cris Cyborg responds

The bantamweight and featherweight champion of UFC Amanda Nunes joked with a challenge to Kim kardashian, and former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg responded to his comment.

The president of UFC Dana White gave an interview to TSN where he was asked about the possibility of Jake paul Y Logan paul within the organization, and compared it to a combat between Kardashian Y Nunes. Although it was humorous, Nunes He decided to go to his social networks and joke with the socialite about a possible fight.

Notice

Eu conheço uma luta that I love you … – @ CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) June 8, 2021

“I know a match that the fans want”Cyborg replied.

Nunes Y Cyborg clashed in UFC 232 in December of 2018. The fight ended in 51 seconds with “The lioness” knocking out Cyborg and becoming the first fighter to knock her out in the MMA. After the fight, a rematch was negotiated between the two. But, UFC decided to release her from her contract after her match with Felicia Spencer, and she decided to sign with Bellator MMA, where she is the current featherweight champion.

With Cyborg Y Nunes In different organizations, a rematch seems unlikely at the moment. But, it is clear that there is something personal between the two. Cyborg wants his revenge, but with the differences with UFC and she inside Bellator, seems not feasible.

Advertisement