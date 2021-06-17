Amanda Nunes has two nominations at ESPN’s 2021 ESPY Awards

The UFC two-division champion, Amanda Nunes, has been nominated for the best female sports athlete and the best MMA fighter at the 2021 ESPY Awards, which will take place on July 10.

Universally recognized as the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter todayNunes has had one of the most impressive streaks in the history of the sport, taking UFC gold at both 135 pounds and 145 pounds.

In the last year, Nunes has defended his featherweight title twice, with a landslide victory over Felicia Spencer and a save by former Invicta FC champion Megan Anderson in just over two minutes at UFC 259 in March.

Nunes hasn’t tasted defeat since 2014. She now enjoys a 12-fight win streak with wins over female fighters like Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Holly Holm.

Along with Nunes in the nominations for best female athlete are Naomi Osaka of tennis, Simone Biles of gymnastics and Breanna Stewart of the WNBA Seattle Storm.

Nunes is also nominated in the Best MMA Fighter category., and their competition comes from other UFC athletes, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rose Namajunas and Francis Ngannou, which are also eligible for the award.

In the category of best boxer, Claressa Shields, a recent PFL signing, was nominated alongside Canelo Álvarez, Teófilo López and Tyson Fury.

ESPYS 2021 will take place at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday, July 10.

