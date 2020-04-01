Felicia Spencer at UFC 240

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer are slated to meet at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil he May 9, but the pandemic of coronavirus has each fighter with doubts if they will be able to compete on the indicated date.

With veto of flights and quarantine in each country, the PPV in Brazil it seems not feasible but Spencer suggested the idea of ​​keeping the starting fight intact and transferring it to Florida.

Sorry. Just seeing this. I’m not going anywhere, girl. I think that’s a great idea. Let’s do this

“Amanda Nunes, we live in Florida. We bring UFC 250 to our patio ”, wrote Spencer in Twitter. “Please don’t leave it!”

Nunes, who trains in the American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida He responded quickly and hopes his next belt defense will be in the state where you first reside.

Excuse me, I was watching this. I’m not going anywhere, girl ”, said Nunes Spencer. “I think it is a great idea. Let’s do it. “

The pandemic of coronavirus has made you rethink future plans especially when it comes to sporting events and mass gatherings.

Florida It is one of the few places where there is no complete isolation of the coronavirus in U.S.

It was not until this week that the Governor Ron DeSantis issued an order until April 2 that only essential activities and services are allowed. Previously issued an executive order “Home security” for counties Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe until mid May.

Now, Florida It is the only state where all non-essential activity, such as WWE in Performance center and local events MMA , how Combat Night that the March 21st in Jacksonville, behind closed doors.

In addition to that, many fighters who are programmed to compete in UFC 250 have expressed concern about the event, especially with gyms closed around the world, which has prevented most of the fighters from preparing properly.