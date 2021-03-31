Amanda Nunes doesn’t give Megan Anderson a choice

The brazilian Amanda nunes won this Sunday by submission to the Australian Megan Anderson and retained the women’s bantamweight belt at the UFC259 disputed in Las Vegas, USA.

A good right from Amanda nunes at the beginning it marked the fight and left the challenger touched. Anderson absorbed the punishment as best he could and signed his loss with a failed takedown attempt.

The Brazilian took the battle level with the canvas. He left no choice to his rival and with an arm lock he subdued the Australian. ‘La Leona’ didn’t need even a full round to materialize her superiority. Nunes, a mother recently, achieves her seventh successful defense of the world title and shows, once again, her level against that of the rest of the contenders.

The double bantamweight and featherweight champion has 12 straight wins. Of the 82 champions the UFC has held thus far, Nunes holds the honor of being one of the four fighters capable of doing so simultaneously in two divisions, being the only one to achieve such an achievement in the female category.

In the same evening the American Aljamain Sterling proclaimed champion of the bantamweight title after the disqualification of the Russian Petr Yan at UFC259 in Las Vegas, United States.

‘The Funk Master’ he was proclaimed champion through tears. A legal knee from Yan, following the referee’s warning that his rival was not in a position to continue, left everyone with a bitter taste.

Sterling He was very proactive, working his kicks and very mobile in the first bars. The reach of the American and his left-handed guard promoted a great volume of blows on the champion.

Despite equality, Yan He asserted his office and, knowing his power, waited for his moment to connect a powerful right hand that knocked down his rival to close the first round. Great variety of resources on the part of the challenger and great effectiveness in hitting Yan. The Russian was confident in the grip and quelled the takedown attempts of Sterling, who was somewhat more frustrated as the fight unfolded.

The challenger paid for the pace that the entire fight raised. Yan went from less to more and made his solidity palpable, but a knee to the face of Sterling sparked controversy. After the assessment of the American’s health, the fight was stopped and the Russian was disqualified.

The referee warned Yan that the rival was down and therefore lost the bantamweight title. Bitter victory. Sterling left the title on the floor of the Octagon in tears. He becomes the first UFC champion to win gold this way.