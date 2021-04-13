Amanda Miguel reappears without her characteristic hair – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After it emerged that Amanda Miguel was losing her hair due to a radioactive iodine treatment and chemotherapies to avoid continuing to prevent cancer from developing, the singer impressed with her new image.

Amanda Miguel wore wigs, but this time, the singer reappeared before the cameras to show off her new look in which she wore her short, platinum hair, thanks to her gray hair.

The singer surprised her followers by appearing that way and said, “I know that for many it will be a shock to see me without my traditional hair, but I decided at the beginning of the pandemic to cut it off and leave it the color that I already have naturally. They like?”.

Immediately, the singer received hundreds of comments about her new image, although some others commented that they miss her long hair.

Amanda Miguel commented in an interview for Ventaneando that one day she decided to cut it, “I had wanted to cut my hair for a long time, I was already very tired of my hair, it was no longer the same, it was not so cute, it no longer had shine, I was dry, I had a hard time getting ready for shows, looking good; painting was also another subject that had me exhausted and I decided to change ”.

The pandemic helped her take that step and commented, “What I’m doing right now is feeling good about myself,” she concluded.