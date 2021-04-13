Amanda Miguel got rid of her iconic hair and showed her radical new look

Singer Amanda miguel She shed her iconic long, fluffy, curly, dark hair that characterized her for nearly four decades.

Now the 64-year-old artist wears a pixie look and her natural gray hair.

“I want to tell you some beautiful things in my life that I sincerely wish to share with you, thank God I am healthy, surrounded by love from my family, from all my collaborators and from you, my beloved followers who accompany me at all times.

“I know that for many it will be a shock to see me without my traditional hair, but I decided at the beginning of the pandemic to cut it off and let it grow from scratch with the color that I already have naturallyWhat do you think? ”, The artist wrote at the bottom of a series of photographs that she shared through her social networks, where her new image can be appreciated.

The change of look of the couple of the also singer Diego Verdaguer had reactions in cyberspace and there was no shortage of people who compared her with other celebrities such as Eugenia León.

Although there were also positive comments from other artists such as Ana Gabriel.

“I like it a lot, that’s how I was a few months ago, wanting to cut it off and not paint it anymore, but until today I haven’t dared,” the Sinaloan praised Miguel.

Amanda Miguel is known in the middle of the show for songs like “He Lied to Me” and “Volveré”, the latter being performed with Diego Verdaguer.

BY: Lorena Jiménez