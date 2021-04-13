Amanda Miguel cuts her iconic mane and this is why

In fact, her friend, the singer Ana Gabriel, confessed that she wanted to do the same in recent months, but that she still does not dare to say goodbye to her usual dark-toned hair.

I want to tell you something, thanks to GOD I am HEALTHY and surrounded by love. I know that for many it will be a shock to see me without my traditional hair, but I decided at the beginning of the pandemic to cut it off and leave it the color that I already have naturally. They like? #lifestyle #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/JCZWPVT9ph – Amanda Miguel (@amandamiguels) April 12, 2021

“I like it a lot, that’s how I was a few months ago, wanting to cut it off and not paint it anymore, but until today I don’t dare hahaha,” the interpreter wrote on Twitter.

Let us remember that a few months ago her husband, the interpreter Diego Verdaguer, also gave a radical change to his image, regarding the premiere of his new music, a change that was also highly praised at the time.