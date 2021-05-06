Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz Added to UFC Fight Night on July 17

The Aztec Monserrat Ruiz already has her next fight defined. “Rabbit” will face Amanda lemos at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

The match was confirmed by CC Legaspi from ESPN Deportes Wednesday afternoon.

Ruiz, comes in search of his second victory in the Octagon. In his debut, he beat Cheyenne buys by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 21. Monserrat became known for her time on the Mexican circuit and for her brief time in Invicta FC.

We read, will try to extend his winning streak in UFC. The former champion of Jungle fight he only lost his debut. After the match, he won his next three matches. In his last fight, he knocked out Livinha Souza on UFC 259.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.