Amanda Knox Responds to Matt Damon Movie ‘Stillwater’

Amanda Knox does not seem thrilled about Matt Damon’s new movie, Stillwater, which is said to be inspired by her life. According to Deadline, the film “centers on an American oil-rig roughneck (Damon) from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers , cultural differences and a complicated legal system, he builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. “

I mean … yeah. Definitely sounds like it’s based on Amanda Knox, who took it to Medium and Twitter with a lengthy statement / essay accusing the film of profiting off her without her consent.

“Does my name belong to me?” Amanda wrote. “Does my face? What about my life? My story? Why is my name used to refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, and story without my consent. Most recently, the film Stillwater. “

She continued, “This new film by director Tom McCarthy, starring Matt Damon, is ‘loosely based’ or ‘directly inspired by’ the ‘Amanda Knox saga,’ as Vanity Fair put it in a for-profit article promoting a for-profit film, neither of which I am affiliated with. I want to pause right here on that phrase: ‘the Amanda Knox saga.’ What does that refer to? Does it refer to anything I did? No. It refers to the events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher by a burglar named Rudy Guede. It refers to the shoddy police work, prosecutorial tunnel vision, and refusal to admit their mistakes that led the Italian authorities to wrongfully convict me, twice. “

Amanda went on to question how fictionalized events based on her could impact her real life.

“By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person. And with Matt Damon’s star power, both are sure to profit handsomely off of this fictionalization of ‘the Amanda Knox saga’ that is sure to leave plenty of viewers wondering, ‘Maybe the real-life Amanda was involved somehow.’ “

She ended the piece writing, “I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia. My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed .It’s an uphill battle. I probably won’t succeed. But I’ve been here before. I know what it’s like facing impossible odds. “

