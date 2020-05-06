Amanda Bynes is not pregnant, says her lawyer | Instagram

Actress Amanda Bynes had announced a few months ago her pregnancy Along with her fiancé, Paul Michael, she had joyfully shared the news, but apparently it was all a lie.

Amanda back then had shared a photograph of a ultrasound and reported that she was expecting her first baby.

It is worth mentioning that the actress and Paul had announced through their social networks that they had committed on Valentine’s Day, but things got complicated and they decided to end the relationship.

It may interest you: Amanda Bynes announces pregnancy, could lose the baby at birth

After that fact, the famous actress announced her pregnancy and Return once again with his ex partner.

Was the attorney Bynes who revealed to the magazine US Weekly that the pregnancy was a complete lie and the actress is not in a facility to treat her addictions.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the other hand, the Photography that Amanda had shared on her Instagram account was removed.

The lawyer revealed that the actress suffers from certain addictions and that she had broken up with her boyfriend because she had been admitted to a psychiatric center for her mental instability.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It could be that she invented the pregnancy so that he would return with her, Amanda needs a lot of help, ”she said.

Even so, many questions remain, as some users think that there is probably lost baby and what the lawyer says is not entirely true.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Amanda gained great fame for participating in films like “What a Girl Wants,” “A Girl in Trouble,” “Robots,” among others. Thereafter lost sanity and had a lot of problems with addictions.

It is worth mentioning that it has been under guardianship since 2014, when he suffered a psychotic outbreak in public and had some problems with substance abuse.

You can also read: Gigi Hadid regrets the way her pregnancy was revealed

In that same year the actress was detained and interned when i tried burn the house of an old woman, neighbor of her parents.

.