Amancio Ortega enters this Monday 646 million by dividend from Inditex, half of what he will receive this year

The founder and first shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, will enter this Monday, May 3, a total of 646.8 million euros for the first remuneration of the year that Inditex will pay to its shareholders, which is half of what it will receive in 2021 in dividends from the Galician firm.

Specifically, the employer will receive this year a total of 1,293.6 million euros in concept of dividends from the company, after 2020 in which it received almost 650 million euros for the only dividend paid by the textile giant that year in a context marked by the Covid-19 health crisis.

This year, the textile company will pay a dividend of 0.7 euros per share, 0.22 euros for the ordinary dividend and 0.48 euros for the extraordinary dividend, with a 60% ordinary payout and extraordinary dividends, which means doubling the payment made in November of last year.

In this way, the payment of this dividend will be made in two equal payments, distributing 0.35 euros per share this Monday, May 3, and another 0.35 euros on November 2.

The founder of Inditex, who will receive this Monday the almost 650 million euros In dividends through the companies Pontegadea Inversiones and Partler, with which it controls 59.294% of the textile group, it invests part of the dividends it receives from Inditex in the real estate sector.

Recently, Ortega dropped its position in the top 10 of the 2021 edition of the Forbes list of the world’s greatest fortunes, despite the fact that its assets have risen by 40% since the previous time the list was prepared, to a total of 77,000 million dollars (64,747 million of euros), and was ranked 11th.

For her part, her daughter Sandra Ortega, who owns 5,053% of the Galician firm, this year will receive more than 110 million euros in dividends from Inditex, half also this Monday, May 3.

In total, the company will pay its shareholders this year as a dividend more than 2,181 million euros, of which half, 1,090 million euros, will be disbursed this Monday.

Inditex registered a net profit of 1,106 million euros in its fiscal year 2020-2021 (from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021), which is 70% less than the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Group sales stood at 20,402 million euros, limiting its fall to 28% (-24.5% without the currency impact), despite the fact that 100% of the stores were closed or with restricted hours and capacities during the year due to the pandemic.

For its part, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) of the group chaired by Pablo Isla stood at 4,552 million euros, which is 40% less.