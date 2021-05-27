Amalia Martínez de Velasco, new Director of Content at RTVE

The Board of Directors of RTVE has approved the appointment of Amalia Martínez de Velasco What new director of General Contents of RTVE, which will be part of the new leadership of the entity. It comes from the private company and replaces the position of Fernando Lopez Puig, who for just two years was director of Content, Channels and Production of TVE Programs.

The objective of Martínez de Velasco will be to give a return to the audiences of the public channel, which have suffered in recent months. He has an international profile and has worked, among other places, in media giants such as Viacom (2007-2019), leading, for example, the content and marketing strategy of channels such as Comedy Central, Paramount Network and others.

Between 1989 and 2007, in fact, she had already been deputy general manager of Paramount Comedy and producer and associate director at Canal Satélite Digital and Canal +. His current performance was on Samsung TV Plus. He also founded Alatea Media, a consulting firm specializing in the development of content and financing strategies for Spanish production companies in the European market.

Martinez de Velasco She has a degree in Political Science from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Master of Science, Mass Communications from Boston University.