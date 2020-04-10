Amal and George Clooney joined the list of great Hollywood personalities who have made important personal donations to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor and the lawyer have donated more than USD 1 million for various organizations, as announced by the Deadline news portal. Two of the institutions that will benefit from these grants are The Motion Picture and Television, of which George Clooney is a member of the board and offers help to people from the world of cinema and television with limited resources, and SAG-AFTRA Fund, which provides financial assistance to artists from Los Angeles.

The Cloonies have also provided an additional $ 300,000 to three international charities: the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardy region of Italy, where the couple has a mansion overlooking Lago di Como, and the National Health Service ( National Health Service) of the United Kingdom.

The Film and Television Fund provides temporary financial assistance for needs created or complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Help with matters including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food, and other essentials.

Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s COVID-19 aid fund helps cover members’ grants for health, food, housing and medical expenses.

The Lebanese Food Bank feeds the needy who cannot work, the elderly, the disabled, the chronically ill, single mothers and orphans. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles supports the LA Emergency fund COVID-19 to help provide childcare to city first responders and health workers, help house the homeless, feed the elderly and provide Direct financial assistance to Angelenos who have been affected.

The actor couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively too they donated a million dollars to the population affected by the spread of COVID-19. The money went to two associations responsible for helping low-income older adults and children: Feeding America and Food Blanks Canada.

For his part, Lady Gaga He earmarked part of the proceeds from the sale of his Haus Lab cosmetics to Los Angeles food banks. The same Justin Timberlake, who through his social networks reported that he will donate financial resources to the food banks of Mid-South Memphis, where he grew up. Arnold schwarzenegger donated $ 1 million to purchase medical supplies in the United States and created the Frontline Responders Fund.

Oscar winner Leonardo Dicaprio helped launch the United States Food Fund, which has already raised more than USD 12 million to help communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The organization will direct the money to the most vulnerable populations in the country affected by COVID-19, including children who depend on school lunches, low-income families, the elderly, and people facing work interruptions. DiCaprio is a co-founder along with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs.