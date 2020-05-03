The singer has announced through a mysterious and cryptic message on social networks her temporary retirement from music. Apparently everything is preceded by a controversy generated through social networks and so he has decided to take a Rest and walk away from your critics for a while under the haunting message “Now I just need to heal.”

Controversies on social networks

To put ourselves in the background of what happened, we must go back to the end of March when the ex-vocalist of La Oreja de Van Gogh made a proposal in full confinement to all his followers to hold a live concert with them: “I’m thinking of doing a live … What song or songs would you like? Although they are not mine … Versions, I do not know … What do you think? “, This generated a great expectation among them that nevertheless dissipated quickly.

Three days after announcing said direct, the singer exposed the following: “Hello everyone! Regarding the live that I commented and that made me so excited Like you for all your responses, comments and affection that I have been able to feel, I want to communicate that I am not physically well to do it. Much strength and all my love to all “, he wrote on his networks. After this message, her most loyal followers quickly got to work and sent her hundreds of messages of support for what might be happening to the artist.

This controversy over the suspension of the direct joins the one he starred in a few weeks ago with a follower of his who reproached him for only uploading current and not old photos like the one he posted of his dog Pop, who died last summer: “This photo is unpublished and means a lot to me … I eat kisses and hug my love Pop, who died last August. I would like to have the freedom to upload the photos that I want They are old or current and if you don’t like them … you know … And this also goes for some people who tell me similar things. I assure you that everything has a reason, “wrote Amaia.

This provoked criticism from many users for her tone, which led the artist to apologize and, far from appeasing the situation, wrote the following: “No … You don’t really understand how I feel … You don’t know … For that you should have been and be in my shoes … I know that he did not do it with bad intention, but probably the comment he has put is the last one I would have written … As I said … Everything has a reason … I have suffered a lot. When I think it’s convenient I will do what I have to do … The last thing I need is more pressure … I know that you love me and that you raise your arms always for me I have it very clear. Like me for you. And I hope you have it very clear … Now I just need to heal and compose my new album with ease and without pressure. ”