SingerAmaia Monterohas made a decision, say see you soon! This is not an easy news to give, or to write, and we will treat it with the utmost respect. They have known Amaia for many years, since she started and she has been treated with respect, preserving her privacy, with affection. Now, after his decision, we hope he recovers soon and decides when and how he wants to return, without pressure, without time.

A few weeks ago, just when I was going to give a live concert but the artist from San Sebastian was not feeling well: “Hello, everyone … Regarding the live that I commented and I was so excited about all of your responses Comments and affection that I have been able to feel, I want to communicate that I am not physically well to do it.Much strength and all my love to all. “

Three weeks later Amaia Montero says goodbye for a while with that‘See you soon‘. The beautiful singer can not cope with the pressure or with the comments from both the users and the media that hurt her, something that does not come from now but from long ago. Criticism of his weight changes, comparisons with other artists, comments on his performances … And Amaia has said so far, hinting at how bad it has been and opening up commenting that everything has a reason …The flow of the networks,they have a double standard, to exalt or to throw, and especially to judge. Everything is judged and, those comments go around the world becoming viral. Amaia Montero is not the first nor the last popular face that has lived in her own flesh the comments and the public scorn. Networks should be a space in which to speak, debate, comment but without judging and speaking compassionately with one another, setting your opinion to grow, enriching yourself without harming the deepest part of human persons.

“No … you don’t really understand how I feel … You don’t know …for that you should have been and be in my shoes … I know he did not do it with bad intention but probably the comment he has put is the last one I would have written … As I said … everything has a reason … I have suffered a lot (…) When I see fit I will do what I have to do … The last thing I need is more pressure … I know that you love me and that you always raise your arms for me, I have it very clear, like me for you and I hope you have it very clear … Now I just need to heal and compose with ease and without pressure my new album, “wrote the singer in a conversation that has disappeared from Instagram.

In this situation thefan’s clubexplained and cried:

“Today Amaia Montero has hit the table. Today she has confessed to ushow bad it was …And today is also the time to show our love.

Let’s flood the social networks with messages of love and not demands. She has always hada smile,one minute, a knowing look for those of us who never lower our arms.

The time has come to return it to you and in a big way. Tweet a message of encouragement, support and understanding for her with the hashtag#ENLOSZAPATOSDEAMAIA.

Given the situation, a large number of fans on other networks such as twitter wondered what had happened and were trying to know the origin of this decision and what had caused so much damage to Amaia Montero. His official fan club explained to Internet users: “To all of you who ask. It is not because of today’s event itself. It is a little because of everything that he has been experiencing. Amaia Montero.Demands, wild and meaningless criticism. Fake news …Today, looking like the least has been the drop that has filled a glass already very full. “

But what has happened for Amaia Montero to say see you later and ask for a time to be able to compose quietly?

It all started with the publication of a beautiful photos that Amaia Montero uploaded with her dog Pop -which she lost last month August- on the occasion of theInternational Kiss Daywhich was this April 13.

A follower asked her: “We want new photos”, something that made the Basque interpreter jump: “This photo is unpublished and means a lot to me … I eat kisses and hug my Pop love who died last August. I would like to have the freedom to post the photos that I want are old or current and if you don’t like them … You know … And this also goes for some people who say similar things to me.Everything has a reason“Amaia Montero commented decisively.

The follower apologized seeing that she had hurt the singer ‘I’m going to tell you something’ who was Gonzalo Miró’s girlfriend, trying to explain that her comment was not intended to be malicious. Faced with such response by the interpreter of ‘Quiero Ser’, his fans divided, in favor of Amaia Montero and ‘against’.That fan also found the support of other followersThey did not understand the tone of the interpreter tone of Amaia’s response and asked the singer herself for a correction: “I felt half uncomfortable with your response. I understand how you feel, what you went through and what you are going through, I know it must be everything very heavy and gray, but here we are yours, we love you and we are watching you. The girl did not do it with bad intention and paid for the broken dishes. ” And he continued to be serious as a fan who also goes out of his way for his idol – the artist he is – and who, at times, also feel like after years of following them, a certain passing: “As your fan, I felt uncomfortable because if that answer were for I would break my soul I swear it “. However, he explained that he understood: “But I reiterate, I also understand you. It seems to me that an apology is necessary.”

Hopefully Amaia Montero recovers, finds herinner peacecomposing and everyone forget this moment.

