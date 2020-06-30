Amaia Montero is used to the attention that any of her movements garners on social media. The singer has surprised her followers on more than one occasion with somewhat cryptic messages that have caused a lot of echo in the media. In mid-April, however, The Basque artist announced that she was going to take a breather from the virtual community, and until now, she has remained quite absent on Twitter and Instagram. beyond sharing old photos or posting content on hot topics today, such as the Black Lives Matter or Gay Pride.

But yesterday the singer finally decided to reappear with all the law on his Instagram profile, and he did it with a photo that is already being intensively commented by Internet users. “Summer Sundays at home …”, wrote Montero next to the beautiful snapshot, in which she appears herself, dressed in a loose and colorful shirt with the face of Frida Kahlo printed, posing by a tree and surrounded by nature .

Montero’s post has caused a sensation almost immediately and has already added more than 8000 likes and hundreds of comments. The reason? The radical change of look of the singer, who seems to have lost considerable weight and appears much slimmer than a few months ago. In addition, the interpreter has been portrayed wearing very tanned skin. All this, added to the XXL glasses that she is wearing and the collection of her mane, darker than usual,. They form a quite different image from the one that the singer has displayed in recent times.

The comments of the publication denote the good reception that this change has had among its admirers. There have been many who have praised the renewed appearance of the ex-vocalist of La Oreja de Van Gogh: “How good the summer is doing you !! GUAPA !!!”, “You don’t show up in a long time and when you come back, you look better and better”, “You reflect peace, you reflect tranquility, you light up …”, “But how beautiful, @amaiamonterooficial! How happy it makes us look so good, queen. We adore you with all my soul! “

The singer’s followers have more than made their joy clear at this splendid virtual return. And it is necessary to remember that Montero generated considerable concern as a result of the words he chose to report that he was going to take a break from the networks: “Now I just need to heal and compose my new album with ease and without pressure”, wrote then The message threw a lot of speculation and restless about his health, and for this reason, today’s photograph has been received as a full-blown resurrection.