Last April 14 Amaia Montero announced on their social networks that withdrew from public life. With a mysterious message, the singer confessed: « I have suffered and I need to heal myself ». Two and a half months later, the former vocalist of ‘La Oreja de Van Gogh’ has reappeared with a shocking image on her Instagram account.

Shocking because Amaia Montero is unrecognizable. Posing in her garden, the artist boasts of a Sunday at home … But is she? Many followers have immediately raised this question.

Perhaps he is not just recognized by the huge sunglasses that cover part of his face or by the bandana with which he gathers his hair. Her many followers, happy with her reappearance, have praised how beautiful she is.