Dpa and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 6, 2020, p. a11

Madrid. Amador Suárez, who was vice president of Real Madrid from 2006 to 2009, died yesterday due to the coronavirus, at 76 years of age, reported the Spanish Fisheries Confederation (Cepesca), which he directed for 13 years, since its creation in 2007 until his death.

Amador Suárez has left us after 41 days of fighting against # Covid19. In his 13 years in the Cepesca presidency, he exercised his leadership in favor of unity, and at the head of Grupo Amasua promoted the internationalization of the fleet. Condolences to family and friends, Cepesca reported on his Twitter account.

Suárez, born in Huelva in 1944, joined the board of directors of Real Madrid – one of his great passions – in 2006 with José Ignacio Rivero and Vicente Boluda and after the election of Ramón Calderón as president. In its three seasons in the entity, the merengue club got two Leagues and a Spanish Super Cup.

On the other hand, the Belgian player Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, described as unfair the possibility that Barcelona was named monarch of the Spanish League, in case the season is canceled, as he considers that his team has been better in direct confrontations.

If it were decided that Barça is the champion, it would not seem fair to me. We have tied a game with them and we have beaten the other, then we have proven to be a better team than them, he said.

Before the pandemic of the Covid-19 in the world and the impediment to carry out sports events, the Eredivisie, from the Netherlands, and Ligue One, from France, where Paris Saint Germain was proclaimed monarch, ended their campaigns.

At the moment and in the middle of the suspension, the Catalans marched at the top of the standings with 58 points, only two advantage over the meringues, which is why the goalkeeper would disagree about a possible cancellation of the tournament.

We are only two points from Barcelona and we can be champions, so it would be bad luck if the season is canceled, but I would not agree with that measure.

In an interview with public television in his country, the goalkeeper noted that it is premature to think of ending the campaign and suggested that it would be better to declare it without a winner.

A championship is based on all games being played. Eleven left, it’s too early to decide. If you have to choose without completing the season, it would be better if there were no winner, he explained.

