Amador Mohedano warns Rocío Carrasco and asks María Teresa Campos to withdraw from television

Hours after Rosa Benito answered the statements of María Teresa Campos and Terelu over the weekend, where they claimed not to understand that she had made critical comments against everything her niece has said, Amador Mohedano followed the same speech and defended the role of his ex-wife as a collaborator in Ya es noon.

Addressed by the microphone of Sálvame, the one who was the representative of Rocío Jurado assured that, as a collaborator, Benito “He is not going to slaughter anyone”, and defended that, for him, it is the best.

As for his niece, he issued a warning: “Let her speak and, when she finishes, the rest of us will talk”.

He also remembered the matriarch of the Campos, María Teresa, from whom he believes he should retire from television: “I think she is a great professional, but she has already fulfilled her quota”, he said for the Telecinco heart program.