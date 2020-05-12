Related news

On March 18, in full panic over the Covid-19 epidemic, Amadeus shares closed at 39.14 euros, an annual minimum at a level not seen since 2016. The next day they marked intraday lows at 36.92 euros to react from there.

Yesterday it saved that annual minimum for closings by 2 cents, but the results of the first quarter of this year presented in the session on Tuesday have made the probability of escaping from setting a new minimum for closings today very low. In fact, we can also get to test in intraday format the 36.92 euros despite the difference in the euro that currently separates us.

From a technical point of view, we should always think that there is a high bounce probability at a turning point as abrupt and evident as it is an intraday low that led it to close on March 19 at daily highs and with a volume clearly above the monthly average. But we must bear in mind not to confuse a possible support that is about to be confirmed and already speak of double floor, As many investors are already doing.

Evolution of Amadeus shares





Eduardo Bolinches

You may think that the value is very penalized and that those March lows are a great area to rebound again, and I am not saying no, but what I am saying is that it’s not worth going ahead to their approach and buy for the mere fact that it has reached 36.92 euros and has slowed down before them. It is necessary that it rebound and, put to order, that you can see that the volume in a minute chart is higher at the start of the rebound than now in the middle of traveling towards those 36.92 euros.

Not waiting to see a reaction before entering is a complete recklessness no matter how much you try to deceive yourself by convincing yourself that the value is very undervalued because it accumulates a decrease from the beginning of the year of 45.81% or any magnitude that resembles it.

Will it bounce off the 36.92 euros? I do not know or care because I learned many years ago that it is not worth anticipating events. Can it bounce off the 36.92 euros? Yes, of course, and I can even say that you have a good chance of doing it. Looking at the following graph you will understand why I say it.

The importance of the level of 37 euros





Eduardo Bolinches

If we go back to 2015, you will see that the area around 37 euros it acted as an important resistance that was subsequently tested as a support almost a year later and also in March of this year. So we know that the memory effect lasts.

Now we just need to know if your memory also allows you to remember what I have commented above in the fifth paragraph of this article.

