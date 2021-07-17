Amadeus repurchases 86,000 treasury shares worth almost € 5 million

Related news

Amadeus IT Holding has bought 86,000 own shares between July 13 and 15 for 4.74 million euros, as reported this Friday by the tourism company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The purchase of these shares has been carried out in five operations, with a price that ranged between 54.67 euros and 56.12 euros.

On May 7, Amadeus launched a program to buy back its own shares for a maximum investment of 44 million euros, representing 0.12% of its capital stock.

Said program, which will remain in force until December 31, 2021, will in no case exceed 550,000 shares, as detailed by the technological provider of tourist services.

Regarding the volume of contracts, the company will not buy more than 25% of the average daily volume of Amadeus shares in the regulated market in which the purchase is carried out, a limit that will apply to the entire buyback program .

However, it reserves the right to terminate it prior to its expiration date if it had acquired the maximum number of shares allowed or will reach the maximum investment price.

Follow the topics that interest you